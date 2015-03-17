BENGHAZI, Libya, March 17 Libya's
internationally recognised government said on Tuesday that any
oil sales from the North African country need to be arranged
through a state oil firm based in Benghazi, a statement said on
Tuesday.
Libya has two governments -- the official one based in the
east and a rival administration controlling Tripoli -- fighting
for control of the oil sector and territory.
Oil exports have been routed up to now through state-run
National Oil Corp based in Tripoli, which is under effective
control of the rival government.
"The government confirms that any contracting or sale
outside the legal framework represented by National Oil Corp
headed by Mabrouk Bou Seif and based in Benghazi is considered a
violation," the official government based in the east said.
