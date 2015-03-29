BENGHAZI, Libya, March 29 A tanker bound for
Italy was loading 600,000 barrels of oil at the Libyan port of
Hariga on Sunday, an oil official said, the eighth loading at
the eastern terminal this month as exports continue despite
fights between armed factions.
Another tanker, also bound for Italy, lifted 130,000 barrels
of oil on Wednesday at the Zueitina port, which is also located
in the east of the OPEC member country, a second oil official
said.
Rising exports from the ports of Hariga and Zueitina offer
some hope for Libya's oil sector, which has been battered by
Islamist militant attacks and fighting between rival factions.
Zueitina port does not expect any new tankers in the next
few days, one of the oil officials said, adding that bad weather
would make docking impossible.
A number of major oilfields have stopped working due to the
struggle between the recognized government in the east and a
rival administration that took control of the capital Tripoli in
August 2014.
Even so, Libya's oil output has risen to 622,000 barrels per
day, a production report by state firm NOC showed on Friday.
Mashallah al-Zwai, the oil minister of the rival government
controlling Tripoli, put output at 528,000 bpd, a state news
agency said on Sunday.
The emergence of militants aligned with Islamic State have
also hit Libya's oil industry. Up to 10 foreign workers are
missing after an attack this month on the al-Ghani oilfield by
militants loyal to Islamic State.
Militants have also attacked and damaged several oilfields
around al-Ghani, forcing the government to declare force
majeure, pull out workers and shut down production at 11
oilfields in the central Sirte basin.
