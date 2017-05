TRIPOLI, April 25 Libya has shut down the El Feel oilfield, an engineer at the western field said on Saturday.

No more information was immediately available. The OPEC producer had managed to restart the field this year after a pipeline had been blocked for months.

El Feel is operated by a joint venture owned by Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) and Italy's Eni.