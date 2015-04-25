(Adds details and background)
TRIPOLI, April 25 Libya has shut down the El
Feel oilfield, an engineer at the western field said on
Saturday.
No more information was immediately available. The OPEC
producer had managed to restart the field this year after a
pipeline had been blocked for months.
A spokesman for the state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC)
could not be immediately reached for comment.
El Feel, which analysts say used to produce at least 100,000
barrels a day, is operated by a joint venture owned by NOC and
Italy's Eni.
The pipeline crosses through territory west of the capital
Tripoli that has been fought over by armed factions loyal
respectively to Libya's two rival governments.
Libya had to shut down the field late last year when a group
in Zintan opposing a self-declared government in Tripoli closed
a pipeline valve, blocking El Feel and the neighbouring El
Sharara oilfield. Engineers later diverted the flows to enable
them to restart El Feel, while El Sharara stayed closed.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)