By David Sheppard and Ulf Laessing
LONDON/CAIRO, March 11 Oil and condensate has
been exported at least three times from the Libyan port of
Mellitah since the start of this month, according to industry
sources and ship-tracking data, a surprise move with other
terminals in the west of the country largely shut.
The North African OPEC member is split between two rival
governments each allied to heavily armed groups that have been
fighting for control of the oil-producing nation since the fall
of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The Mellitah port, not far from Libya's western border with
Tunisia, is jointly-operated by Italian energy major ENI
and the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), and lies
in territory largely controlled by a rival government that
seized the capital Tripoli last summer.
Mellitah normally exports supplies of condensate from the
Wafa field, which previously produced around 30,000 barrels per
day. It was not possible to confirm if it is still operational.
Three Aframax tankers, each capable of carrying around
700,000 barrels of oil, have departed Mellitah since March 3.
One is currently sailing to Spanish energy firm Repsol's
Coruna refinery, ship-tracking data showed, while
another has delivered its cargo into storage at the Egyptian
terminal of Sidi Kerir.
Traders said the shipments were likely a combination of
crude oil from storage and condensate -- a lighter type of oil
generally produced as a by-product of gas extraction.
A third tanker has been lifted by Austrian energy company
OMV according to ship-tracking data. The company
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.
Tankers have been carrying out loadings at the eastern ports
of Zueitina and Hariga in the past two weeks, which are
controlled by forces loyal to the internationally-recognised
government.
The rival government in Tripoli has loose control of the
other ports through armed factions aligned with it.
The Libyan NOC last week declared force majeure on 11 of its
oilfields in the centre of the country due to the deteriorating
security situation after several oil installations came under
attack, including one raid that saw foreign workers abducted by
Islamic State and security guards beheaded.
Others continue to operate, though most oil firms have
largely removed foreign workers.
"Eni has not declared force majeure at Mellitah," a
spokesman for the company said on Wednesday.
NOC has not published a national production figure, which
oil insiders put at about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), a
fraction of the up to 1.6 million bpd Libya pumped prior to the
2011 uprising.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by
Mark Potter)