TRIPOLI, April 2 Libya will move the
headquarters of a security force tasked with guarding oil
facilities to the eastern town of Brega, home to a rebel force
occupying oil ports, the government said on Wednesday.
The government did not explain the move in a regular cabinet
statement but it meets a demand from port rebel leader Ibrahim
Jathran. His main headquarters are in Brega near the Zueitina
oil port.
Rebels and the government both have said they expect to
agree on a deal to lift a blockage of major eastern oil ports.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)