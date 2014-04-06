UPDATE 8-Oil slides more after U.S. settlement on API inventory report
* U.S. shale production set to rise to 5.19 mln bpd in May - EIA
TRIPOLI, April 6 Libya's Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports will reopen in about two to four weeks after more negotiations with the rebels holding the terminals to demand more regional autonomy, the country's justice minister said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; writing by Patrick Markey)
HOUSTON, April 18 Centurion Midstream Group LLC said it acquired a petroleum marketing and transportation business that operates in West Texas from Agave Energy Holdings, a subsidiary of Lucid Energy Group.