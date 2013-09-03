* Libyan oil disruption as bad as 2011 civil war
* Global supply outages close to 3 million barrels per day
* IEA sees adequate supply, says would tap reserve if needed
* Saudi boosting output, but no collective OPEC action
By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
LONDON, Sept 3 The virtual shutdown of Libya's
oil industry has squeezed supply as tightly as when the
International Energy Agency (IEA) ordered a rare release of
strategic oil reserves during the civil war in 2011.
Brent crude for immediate delivery LCOc1-LCOc2 has surged
to its highest in a year and the cost of alternative supplies
has jumped, increasing costs for oil refiners and ultimately
consumers.
"The loss of Libyan crude oil is a major disruption. The
current situation is as bad as in 2011," said Olivier Jakob of
consultant Petromatrix in Zug. "We don't see how the IEA will be
able to stay quiet for long."
Strikes at ports and pipelines have shrunk Libyan exports to
around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) - less than a tenth of
capacity - and taken overall global outages from the Middle East
and Africa above 3 million bpd - some 3.5 percent of global
demand.
Supply breaks and the threat of U.S. military action against
Syria pushed Brent futures above $117 a barrel last week. It
traded around $115 on Tuesday even as the prospect of an
imminent strike has faded.
That is not far from the $120-mark that in 2011 prompted the
White House to go ahead with an IEA-coordinated strategic oil
release in response to disruptions caused by the war in Libya -
- only the third in the organization's history.
As the Paris-based IEA, adviser to industrialized countries
and manager of their strategic oil reserves, sees it at the
moment, the market is adequately supplied - but it is prepared
to respond "in the event of a major supply disruption".
SHALE, SAUDIS HELP
While the sharp drop in Libyan output is similar to that of
2011, there are differences which ease the supply picture and
lessen the need for IEA action.
A person familiar with inter-government discussions on the
oil market said one view is the outages in Libya and other
countries may have simply averted a fourth-quarter oversupply,
that might have prompted the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to cut its output.
Helping the supply balance, the U.S. shale oil boom is also
adding supplies of similar quality to Libya's light, sweet crude
- oil that is easier to refine and low in sulphur.
Then as now, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia - the world's
only producer capable of a significant output boost at short
notice - ramped up production to above 10 million bpd, near a
record high.
"The Saudis are uncomfortable when the oil price rises above
$110 - and they have responded as in the past by hiking output
above 10 million," said Bill Farren-Price, oil analyst and CEO
of Petroleum Policy Intelligence.
One difference with 2011, though, may be the length of the
Libyan supply shortfall. After being virtually shut down during
the 2011 revolution, production recovered rapidly. This time the
problems could be protracted.
"It's a tribal society flushed with weapons and many
different groups want their share of the oil wealth," said
Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at SEB in Oslo. "So logic calls for
continued disruption."
With no end in sight to Libyan unrest, export disruption is
making nearby Brent futures ever more expensive and boosting
price premiums for alternative crudes such as Azeri Light to
near a two-year high.
The premium at which the first-month Brent contract is
trading to the second - a structure known as backwardation - has
widened to a year-high of almost $2.00 a barrel.
The IEA tapped emergency stocks in June 2011 to help
refiners caught without crude to run. It was a move that angered
OPEC, which felt the consumer group had overstepped its bounds.
While OPEC collectively did not authorize an increase in
output two years ago and is similarly not contemplating action
now, Saudi Arabia acted alone. But high Saudi output carries its
own risks.
According to Deutsche Bank, a halving of Libyan production
next year would reduce Saudi Arabia's spare capacity to just
under 2 million bpd while its total loss would cut unused
capacity to under 1.5 million bpd, its lowest since 2005.
"It's surprising that oil has not gone even higher given all
the outages," Farren-Price said. "Spare capacity is being
squeezed once again and there is an increasing burden on secure
Gulf oil producers, namely the Saudis, to make up the
shortfall."
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London; Editing by
William Hardy)