LONDON, April 29 The table below shows major crude pipelines that have been affected by unrest in Libya. Crude Pipeline Av. Flow Current Notes Rate (bpd) Status Amal to 180,000 out of Due to Ras Lanuf Ras Lanuf service closure Messla & Sarir 220,000 out of Due to Ras Lanuf to Ras Lanuf service closure Assida Junction 70,000 out of Due to Ras Lanuf to Ras Lanuf service closure Zaggut, Dahra 380,000 out of Due to Es Sider and Bahi to (total) service closure Es Sider Elephant and 80,000 out of Due to closure of Sharara to service isolation valve by Mellitah locals 103 to Zawia 100,000 in service Sharara to 220,000 out of Due to closure of Zawia service isolation valve by locals Source: NOC (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Aidan Lewis)