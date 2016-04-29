LONDON, April 29 The table below shows major
crude pipelines that have been affected by unrest in Libya.
Crude Pipeline Av. Flow Current Notes
Rate (bpd) Status
Amal to 180,000 out of Due to Ras Lanuf
Ras Lanuf service closure
Messla & Sarir 220,000 out of Due to Ras Lanuf
to Ras Lanuf service closure
Assida Junction 70,000 out of Due to Ras Lanuf
to Ras Lanuf service closure
Zaggut, Dahra 380,000 out of Due to Es Sider
and Bahi to (total) service closure
Es Sider
Elephant and 80,000 out of Due to closure of
Sharara to service isolation valve by
Mellitah locals
103 to Zawia 100,000 in service
Sharara to 220,000 out of Due to closure of
Zawia service isolation valve by
locals
Source: NOC
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Aidan Lewis)