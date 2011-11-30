(Adds background)
TRIPOLI Nov 30 Libyan oil production has
increased to 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) as companies resume
output following the eight month war, the National Oil
Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.
"The National Oil Corporation announces that crude oil
production reached 840,000 barrels per day on Tuesday," it said
in the statement on its website.
"Efforts being made currently by oil companies operating in
Libya are steadily contributing to increasing the production
capacity," it added.
Libya holds Africa's largest oil reserves. Before the
February uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya pumped some
1.6 million bpd, but civil war brought flows to a standstill,
cutting off exports of around 1.3 million to the international
market.
NOC Chairman Nuri Berruien told Reuters last week Libyan oil
output remained on track to reach pre-war levels by the end of
2012.
The most recent resumption of oil production include Libya's
Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips
, Marathon and Amerada Hess, which begun
crude oil production at the Dahra and Samah fields at a rate of
16,000 bpd.
Libya's Sirte Oil also restarted crude production at the
Alraqhobh field at a rate of 8,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian)