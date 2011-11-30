(Adds background)

TRIPOLI Nov 30 Libyan oil production has increased to 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) as companies resume output following the eight month war, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.

"The National Oil Corporation announces that crude oil production reached 840,000 barrels per day on Tuesday," it said in the statement on its website.

"Efforts being made currently by oil companies operating in Libya are steadily contributing to increasing the production capacity," it added.

Libya holds Africa's largest oil reserves. Before the February uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya pumped some 1.6 million bpd, but civil war brought flows to a standstill, cutting off exports of around 1.3 million to the international market.

NOC Chairman Nuri Berruien told Reuters last week Libyan oil output remained on track to reach pre-war levels by the end of 2012.

The most recent resumption of oil production include Libya's Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips , Marathon and Amerada Hess, which begun crude oil production at the Dahra and Samah fields at a rate of 16,000 bpd.

Libya's Sirte Oil also restarted crude production at the Alraqhobh field at a rate of 8,000 bpd. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)