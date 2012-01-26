ALGIERS Jan 26 Libyan oil production has climbed to 1.3 million barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement, as companies resume production following the eight-month war.

"The National Oil Corporation announced...that the production of crude oil has reached 1.3 million barrels per day," said a statement on its website.

Libya holds Africa's largest oil reserves. Before the February uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya pumped some 1.6 million bpd, but civil war brought flows to a standstill, cutting off exports of around 1.3 million to the international market.

The most recent resumption of oil production include Libya's Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips , Marathon and Amerada Hess, which began crude oil production at the Dahra and Samah fields at a rate of 16,000 bpd.