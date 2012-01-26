RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
ALGIERS Jan 26 Libyan oil production has climbed to 1.3 million barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement, as companies resume production following the eight-month war.
"The National Oil Corporation announced...that the production of crude oil has reached 1.3 million barrels per day," said a statement on its website.
Libya holds Africa's largest oil reserves. Before the February uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, Libya pumped some 1.6 million bpd, but civil war brought flows to a standstill, cutting off exports of around 1.3 million to the international market.
The most recent resumption of oil production include Libya's Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips , Marathon and Amerada Hess, which began crude oil production at the Dahra and Samah fields at a rate of 16,000 bpd.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.