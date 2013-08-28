(Adds new production comparison in third paragraph)
TRIPOLI Aug 28 Libya is seeking a peaceful way
to end oil strikes that have crippled its crude exports but will
take alternative action if needed, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan
said on Wednesday.
"We will take other measures if these peaceful measures do
not succeed," he told a news conference, without elaborating.
Libya's oil production has fallen to about a fifth of the
highs reached since its 2011 civil war due to a month-long
disruption by armed security guards who shut the country's main
export ports.
Zeidan said he had talked to tribal leaders in the east, the
focus of oil sector disruption, and they rejected calls for
partition of the country.
"They respect the legality and unity of the nation," he
said.
Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi on Tuesday blamed mainly
non-oil workers and agitators pushing for federalism in Libya
for the strikes, which he said had cost the country $2 billion
in lost revenues so far.
"These groups announced federalism and they don't recognise
the government nor the general national council," the minister
said.
The oil ports of Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Zueitina and Marsa al
Hariga, which are in the east where most of the country's oil
production lies, remained closed.
Zeidan said he hoped there would be a breakthrough soon in
talks to resolve the crisis but gave no indication of when oil
output might be restored.
Libya's oil production has been cut to 250,000 barrels per
day, he said, from prewar levels of 1.6 million bpd.
The latest fall in Libyan output was caused by an armed
group that shut a pipeline linking the El Feel and El Sahara
fields to ports late on Monday. The two fields have a combined
output capacity of around 500,000 bpd.
Zeidan said the eastern Hamada field was also closed. The
field had been pumping 10,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Will Hardy;
Editing by Dale Hudson)