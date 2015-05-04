(Adds background, quote from engineer)
TRIPOLI May 4 Protesters demanding state jobs
have shut down the eastern Libyan oil export port of Zueitina, a
port engineer said on Monday.
No more information was immediately available. Libyan oil
ports and oilfields regularly have to shut down due to
protesters seizing them or armed groups fighting for control of
the facilities.
The protesters were complaining they had not been hired by
the state as promised by a previous oil minister, said the
engineer, asking not to be named. "They closed a pipeline
leading to the port," he said.
Zueitina is one of the few Libyan ports still exporting oil
as the largest have closed due to fighting or blocked oilfields
connected to them, part of turmoil gripping the North African
country four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Zueitina port, located near the main eastern city of
Benghazi, has closed several times since 2011 due to protesters
demanding jobs or management changes at state oil firms.
Oil production has fallen to less than 500,000 barrels a
day, a third of what Libya used to pump in 2010.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Ted Botha and Chris Reese)