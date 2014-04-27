(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, April 27 Libya's eastern oil
port of Zueitina, which had been occupied by rebels as part of
an eight-month oil blockade, will reopen after damage at its
facilities has been assessed, the country's justice minister
said on Sunday.
Salah al-Merghani also told reporters in the eastern city of
Benghazi that a committee to investigate oil corruption had been
formed, as agreed under a deal between the government and rebels
to end a blockade of eastern oil ports.
The reopening of four oil export terminal has been delayed
with the rebels accusing the government of not fulfilling all
parts of the deal, such as paying financial compensation.
Under the agreement the rebels will be reintegrated in a
state oil security force from which they defected last summer
when they occupied ports to press for a share of oil exports.
"We are working day and night on the salary issue," Merghani
said, adding that the ministry of defence was going through
staff lists to make sure payments would be made according to the
law.
He warned that failure of the agreement could lead to
bloodshed in the North African country struggling with turmoil
three years after the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
"A conflict over resources in the centre of Libya will lead
to violence. The Libyan people need to avoid that," he said.
Diplomats expect both sides to implement the deal eventually
as the country badly needs the oil revenue, but tactical
manoeuvres and mutual mistrust are likely to cause delays.
The row is part of chaos in the OPEC producer where
the government cannot control militias who helped oust
Gaddafi but have held on to their weapons to make demands by
seizing oilfields or government ministries.
So far the only port to resume work is Hariga in Tobruk,
which has a daily capacity of 110,000 barrels.
Both Zueitina and Hariga had meant to reopen immediately
after the signing of the deal almost three weeks ago, with the
larger terminals Ras Lanuf and Es Sider restarting after more
talks.
Sources close to the talks say part of the problem is that
some rebels at Zueitina terminal had demanded to be put on the
government payroll, a strategy used before in post-Gaddafi Libya
to put pressure on a weak central government.
Protests at oilfields and pipelines have also crippled oil
production in the west, reducing output to around 220,000 bpd
from 1.4 million bpd last summer.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Ulf Laessing and Feras
Bosalum; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Stephen Powell)