BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
TRIPOLI, March 30 It is too early to say when Libyan oil ports Es Sider and Ras Lanuf can reopen after a force loyal to a self-declared Tripoli government pulled out troops from frontlines near to the terminals, an oil official said on Monday.
Security and technical checks needed to be conducted first, the official said, asking not to be named. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
NEW YORK, May 8 No. 2 U.S. exchange operator Bats said on Monday it plans to offer a cheaper alternative to the closing auctions for New York Stock Exchange- and Nasdaq-listed securities, taking aim at one of the busiest and most-lucrative trading periods of the day.