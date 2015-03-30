(Adds oil guards demand reopening of ports)
By Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, March 30 A Libyan state
oil security force has called on state oil firm NOC to reopen
the Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports, the country's two biggest,
after a rival force pulled out from the area following months of
fighting, a spokesman said on Monday.
An oil official said earlier it was too soon to say when the
two terminals, which have a combined capacity of 600,000 barrels
a day, could resume work.
A force loyal to a self-declared Tripoli government withdrew
troops from near the ports, which it had been trying to seize
since December, another official said on Saturday. The ports
halted work then.
"The oil ports are safe," said Ali al-Hassi, spokesman for a
force guarding the ports on behalf of the official government
based in the east. "We call on NOC to lift force majeure from
the ports so the oil companies can resume work."
NOC had declared the contractual waiver in December.
But the oil official said security and technical checks
needed to be conducted first. "We need to check whether
pipelines and storage are undamaged," he said, asking not to be
identified. Storage tanks at Es Sider were hit by a rocket in
late December, burning for a week, as fighting raged.
The region south of the ports is home to several oilfields
that were attacked in recent weeks by fighters loyal to the
militant group Islamic State.
The militants are exploiting a security vacuum, just as they
did in Syria and Iraq, created by a struggle between two
governments vying for control four years after the ousting of
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The North African country's official government has been
confined to the east since a rival group seized Tripoli in
August, setting up its own administration.
The Tripoli force had moved out from camps west of Es Sider
to tackle a growing threat from Islamic State in Sirte, a
central city.
Libya has boosted oil output in recent weeks despite turmoil
gripping much of the country. Production hit 564,000 barrels per
day and is expected to rise further, a spokesman for National
Oil Corp (NOC) said.
But NOC had to declare force majeure this month at 11
oilfields in the Sirte basin south of Es Sider after Islamic
State attacked at least three facilities and kidnapped up to 10
foreign oil workers.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Thomas and Dale Hudson)