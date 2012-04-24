* Want to know how new rulers are spending Libya's money
* Want jobs for the youth
BENGHAZI, Libya, April 24 Protesters gathered
outside Libya's largest oil company for a second day on Tuesday
demanding more transparency over how the country's new rulers
are spending its money and more jobs for the youth.
Spokesman for the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) Abdel
Jalil Mayuf said the protesters were preventing employees from
entering the building, attempting to halt work for a second day
in a row.
"We cannot get inside. They are protesting against the
authorities, they want money," he told Reuters on Tuesday.
Highlighting the continued risks months after the ouster of
Muammar Gaddafi, the group of 50 protesters, some of them
unemployed youth who had fought in last year's war, blocked the
Agoco office entrance gate in the eastern city of Benghazi.
Their demands, which have been echoed at previous protests in
Benghazi, also included the sacking of Gaddafi-era officials.
Oil represents the bulk of Libya's economy and the North
African country is close to returning to pre-war production of
1.6 million barrels per day.
Discontent has been simmering in Benghazi, the cradle of the
Libyan revolt, for a while. In January, protesters stormed the
headquarters of the ruling National Transitional Council while
its chairman was still in the building.
The interim government appointed in November is leading
Libya towards elections in June but is struggling to restore
services and impose order on a country awash with weapons.
Agoco, which produced 425,000 bpd of crude oil before the
war, gained increasing independence last year and acted as the
de facto state oil company of the Libyan uprising as
international sanctions imposed during the conflict prevented
dealings with the National Oil Corporation.
(Reporting by Mohammed al-Tommy and Marie-Louise Gumuchian;
writing By Hadeel Al-Shalchi; editing by James Jukwey)