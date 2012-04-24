* Deputy Minister says their complaint with govt, not Agoco
* Some of protesters unemployed ex-fighters of civil war
(Adds deputy oil minister comments)
By Mohammed al-Tommy
BENGHAZI, Libya, April 24 Protesters gathered
outside the offices of Libya's largest oil company for a second
day on Tuesday and blocked the entrance as they demanded more
transparency over how the country's new rulers are spending its
money and more jobs for youth.
A spokesman for the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco), Abdel
Jalil Mayuf, said the protesters were preventing employees from
entering the building as they attempted to halt work for a
second day.
"We cannot get inside. They are protesting against the
authorities, they want money," he said.
The group of 50 protesters, some of them unemployed youth
who had fought in last year's war to oust Muammar Gaddafi,
blocked the office entrance gate in the eastern city of
Benghazi.
Their demands, also made at previous protests in Benghazi,
included the sacking of Gaddafi-era officials.
Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said the protest was mainly
former fighters complaining over payment from the government.
"This has nothing to do with the oil sector or Agoco workers
or the company itself," he told Reuters. "If this not sorted out
by end of the work day, Agoco workers will protest against
this."
Oil accounts for the bulk of Libya's economy and exports,
and the North African country is close to returning to pre-war
production of 1.6 million barrels per day.
Discontent has been simmering in Benghazi, the cradle of the
Libyan revolt, for a while. In January, protesters stormed the
headquarters of the ruling National Transitional Council while
its chairman was still in the building.
The interim government appointed in November is leading
Libya towards elections in June but is struggling to restore
services and impose order on a country awash with weapons.
Agoco, which produced 425,000 bpd of crude oil before the
war, acted as the de facto state oil company of the Libyan
uprising as international sanctions imposed during the conflict
prevented dealings with the National Oil Corporation. After the
conflict, it remains the Benghazi-based subsidiary of NOC.
