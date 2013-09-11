* PM warns he will act soon against protesters paralysing
oil sector
* Parliamentary crisis committee has further week to find
compromise
* FACTBOX on latest status of Libyan oil disruption
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
TRIPOLI, Sept 11 Libya's attorney general has
issued arrest warrants for the leaders of oil strikers, Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday, adding he would act soon
against the protesters.
Zeidan hinted at military action which many Libyans have
warned could spark wider unrest in a country riven by tribal and
regional divisions, if the crippling oil output stoppages do not
end soon.
"I am not threatening, but I won't let anyone hold Libya and
its resources hostage to irresponsible acts of these groups for
long," Zeidan told reporters.
"These people must calculate what they are doing, so when
action takes place everyone will understand why but I hope we
won't be forced to do something that we don't want," he added.
Industry executives say the disruptions and stoppages in the
west of the country are instigated mainly by the powerful Zintan
tribe, a major rebel group that has become very influential
within government-financed army units and could be flexing its
muscles for a bigger political role.
"The Zintans are bargaining for higher allowances and a
bigger role in guarding the oil installations," one oil
executive in touch with senior officials negotiating with the
tribe said, on condition of anonymity.
They have shut last month the two major oilfields in the
south, El Feel and Esshara, disrupting at least 500,000 barrels
per day of production or nearly a third of Libya's pre-crisis
production levels of around 1.5 million bpd.
In the coastal east, where protesters from the oil sector
are disrupting oil terminals, demands beyond more pay extend to
broader political demands tied to a bigger share of the oil
wealth and more self-government for the main oil producing
areas.
Hardliners among the federalists have even raised their
demands this week with calls for an independent national state
oil firm in charge of exports, they said.
Libyan oil production was now averaging between 200,000 to
300,000 bpd, Zeidan said.
He also said he was awaiting recommendations by a fact
finding mission conducted by a 13 member crisis committee that
was set up by the legislature to find a way out of the crisis.
The committee, headed by Abdul Wahab al-Qayed, told
parliamentarians late on Tuesday they still had not arrived at a
deal with protestors, but won the approval of the General
National Council (GNC) for another week's extension to conclude
their task.
Finance Minister Alkilani Abdelkarim al-Jazi told reporters
his ministry had calculated the oil stoppage was depriving Libya
of at least $130 million daily in lost revenue.
Jazi said a prolonged crisis could in the next few months
force Libya to draw on substantial foreign reserves but he did
not foresee any problems in meeting financial obligations,
including salaries, at least until the end of the year.
(Editing by William Hardy)