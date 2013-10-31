LONDON Oct 31 Libya's government has ordered a
67 percent increase in pay for employees of the state oil
sector, in an apparent effort to defuse three months of strikes
and unrest that have reduced the country's crude oil exports to
a trickle.
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said in a statement on its
website on Thursday that the pay rise would take effect from the
start of 2014.
A copy of the government decree authorising the increase was
dated Oct. 27, the day protesters closed the western ports of
Zawiya and Mellitah.
Most eastern oil export facilities have been closed since
July and the government had relied on exports from those western
ports in recent weeks.
Strikes and protests by militias, workers and minorities
demanding more political rights, jobs or better pay have reduced
Libya's exports to 150,000-200,000 barrels a day, little more
than 10 percent of capacity.
Libyans had high hopes for a better standard of living after
the 2011 revolt that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, but the government
has struggled to satisfy expectations.
The government's decision to boost pay comes a day after
embattled Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said it would build two oil
refineries in the underdeveloped east and south to create jobs
and address regional grievances.
Accounting firm KPMG has forecast Libya's consumer price
inflation at a modest 3.3 percent this year due to the base
effects of big price rises during the war in 2011. Still, it has
warned that sharp increases in public spending will put upward
pressure on inflation.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by Jason Neely)