TRIPOLI, March 31 Libya's attorney general has
released three rebel fighters who had boarded a tanker loading
oil at a rebel-held port before it was returned by the U.S. navy
to the Libyan government, an official said on Monday.
The attorney general had apparently ordered the release
based on promises by some lawmakers that this would help solve
the blockage of oil ports by the rebels, Sadiq al-Soura, head of
the investigations department at the attorney general's office,
told Reuters.
The rebels had demanded the release before they would start
any talks about lifting the blockage.
