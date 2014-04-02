TRIPOLI, April 2 Rebels in eastern Libya will
reopen the seized Zueitina oil port first once they have reached
a final deal with the government, a rebel official told Reuters
on Wednesday.
"Zueitina could open within two days," said Essam al-Jahani,
a member of the rebels' leadership team. Zueitina is the
smallest of the three ports held by the rebels since summer.
He said talks with the government were still ongoing to
discuss the rebel demands to move state institutions such as the
central bank to Benghazi and the possibility of a vote over
whether to introduce a federalist system.
