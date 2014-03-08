Trump to sign energy executive orders on Friday -official
WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign several executive orders on energy on Friday, a White House official said on Sunday.
TRIPOLI, March 8 Armed protesters controlling eastern Libyan ports will respond to any central government attempts to stop them selling oil independently after a North Korean-flagged tanker docked at one of the ports they hold, a leader said on Saturday.
Abb-Rabbo Albarassi, self-declared prime minister of Libya's eastern autonomy movement, said protesters had no plans for secession but demanded 15 percent of national oil sale revenues to go to their region.
He said the group would respect previous oil contracts, but demanded some of the deals be investigated for corruption. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
LONDON, April 23 Britain's ruling Conservative Party's election manifesto will focus on Brexit and domestic concerns, such as strengthening the economy and putting a cap on energy prices, Work and Pensions minister Damian Green said on Sunday.