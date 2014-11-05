BENGHAZI Nov 5 Libya's El Sharara oilfield has shut down production after an armed group seized the field, oil ministry sources said on Wednesday.

A worker at the large southern field said there was a shooting, but more details were not immediately available.

The field was producing around 200,000 barrels per day before the shutdown, the sources said. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum, writing by Ulf Laessing and David Sheppard, editing by David Evans)