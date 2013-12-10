TRIPOLI Dec 10 Libya's oil workers union
threatened on Tuesday to close its eastern ports again if
regional separatists decide to reopen them on Dec. 15.
A regional autonomy movement said earlier on Tuesday it
might reopen three Libyan ports it seized in the summer if the
government fulfilled its demands for sharing political power and
oil wealth by Sunday.
But the powerful oil workers' union said it would call on
its members to shut down the ports again until their payment
demands are met, its deputy head Saad al-Fakhri told Reuters.
"If the government does not meet our demands, then the union
of oil workers will close the ports again after they reopen," he
said.
