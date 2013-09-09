* Still no deal with protesters-energy committee head
* Crude oil output still less than 250,000 bpd-oil official
* Ports could open soon, but problems unresolved-union
* El Feel and El Sharara fields could restart in
days-official
(Adds context, detail)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Julia Payne and Lin Noueihed
TRIPOLI/LONDON, Sept 9 The crisis committee
tasked with resolving Libya's oil paralysis will brief the
200-member General National Congress by Wednesday with proposals
on how to end the confrontation, the head of the government
energy committee said on Monday.
No deal has yet been reached between Libya's government and
tribal mediators and various protest groups who have paralysed
its oil production since end July, Saad Bin Sharada told
Reuters.
"Until now there is no deal to open any oilfield and they
(protesters) are still negotiating their demands with local
councils and mediators," Sharada told Reuters.
Last week, Libya's oil output hit a post-war low of just
150,000 barrels per day compared to its capacity of 1.6 million
bpd. Exports have fallen to just 80,000 bpd from just two
offshore platforms.
Trading and shipping sources said the situation had not
changed since the end of last week. Only one port in eastern
Libya was operational but any crude exports are earmarked for
the 120,000 barrel per day (bpd) Zawiya refinery.
The protesters blocking the various fields represent a
myriad of demands ranging from pay, management issues as well as
calls for greater regional autonomy, which complicates the
negotiations.
Some Libyan officials were optimistic of improvement in the
next few days but traders remained sceptical after several false
starts.
"I am hopeful production will resume soon and I expect the
valves of El Feel and El Sharara fields to open in the next few
days," one high level Libyan oil official said, adding
production was still less than 250,000 bpd.
An armed group blocked the pipeline linking the major El
Feel and El Sharara fields to the ports of Mellitah and Zawiya
two weeks ago. They have a combined capacity of around 500,000
bpd.
"They say 1 or 2 days it will go back to normal, but I do
not believe it. I hear the same stories all the time. Maybe it's
coming back, we'll see in a few days," one of the sources said.
LASTING SOLUTION UNLIKELY FOR UNIONS
Libya's oil and gas workers union said oilfields belonging
to Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) remained closed and would not
reopen until the government had met their demand for the
reinstatement of the previous board.
AGOCO has a production capacity of some 425,000 bpd and its
oil feeds the north African country's largest refinery.
Saad Fahri, deputy head of the union, said that even if the
government reached a settlement with the Petroleum Facilities
Guards (PFG) to reopen Libyan oil export terminals, workers
could mount a new strike at the ports to pressure the government
into meeting their demands for improved pay and conditions.
"We need a deal that resolves the root of the problem,"
Fahri told Reuters. "Otherwise we could mount new strikes."
Ibrahim al-Jathran was a regional head of the PFG when he
decided to lead a blockade of the country's two largest oil
export terminals at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf.
Farhi blamed the government for the crisis, warning that it
would only worsen if it did not try to reach a settlement that
satisfied the workers as well as the PFG and local residents.
"Unfortunately, the government has been very slow to
negotiate and has not responded to our demands, " he added.
(Editing by William Hardy)