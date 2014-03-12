UPDATE 4-Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
TRIPOLI, March 12 Libya's navy has lost contact with an oil tanker that loaded oil in a rebel-held port and has now slipped into Egyptian waters after being attacked by Libya's air force, a government minister said on Wednesday.
The tanker was last seen sailing near Marsa Matruh on the Egyptian side of the joint border, Libya's culture minister and government spokesman Habib al-Amin told a televised news conference.
Libya had asked Egypt and other countries to stop the tanker, he said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
SYDNEY, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss trade and regional security when he meets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday, Australian officials said.