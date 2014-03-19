(Adds U.S. statement)
UNITED NATIONS, March 19 The United Nations
Security Council on Wednesday authorized countries to board
ships suspected of carrying oil from Libyan rebel-held ports,
days after U.S. naval forces seized an oil-laden tanker that
sailed from a rebel zone in chaotic eastern Libya.
Libya's central government and rebel leader Ibrahim Jathran
are locked in a long-running standoff over a blockade of three
oil ports Jathran's men took over last summer to press for
eastern autonomy and a greater share of the country's oil
revenues.
The Tripoli-based government has given Jathran's group,
which has attempted to export oil on its own, two weeks to clear
out of the ports or face a military offensive to end the port
blockage, which has crippled the OPEC member country's finances.
The 15-member U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a
legally binding resolution that "condemns attempts to illicitly
export crude oil from Libya," and authorizes U.N. member states
to board ships with contraband Libyan oil and return the crude
to the government.
It gives states that confront a suspected rebel oil tanker
the right "to carry out ... inspections and direct the vessel to
take appropriate actions to return the crude oil, with the
consent of and in coordination with the Government of Libya, to
Libya."
It also gives the Security Council's Libya sanctions
committee the authority to blacklist vessels that attempt to
transport Libyan oil against the wishes of the government.
Blacklisted vessels would be temporarily barred from
international commerce.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power in a statement
urged members of the United Nations to implement the resolution
swiftly "to deter the actions of those who seek to steal Libyan
oil."
Libyan oil revenues fund much of the country's budget and
services, she noted. "Theft of Libyan oil is theft from the
Libyan people," she said.
"These enforcement measures signal to the people and
government of Libya that the international community supports
Libya's sovereignty and its right to manage its own natural
resources," she said.
On Sunday, U.S. forces stormed a North Korean-flagged tanker
that had made it as far as the eastern Mediterranean off Cyprus
after loading crude at the Es Sider port, one of three Jathran's
men have occupied, and eluding Libyan government forces
offshore. The ship is on its way back to a government-controlled
port.
