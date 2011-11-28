TRIPOLI Nov 28 Libya's Waha Oil, a joint venture with U.S. firms ConocoPhillips, Marathon and Amerada Hess, has begun crude oil prodution at the Dahra and Samah fields at a rate of 16,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday.

It said the production started on Sunday.

"This production represents five percent of the total production capacity of the company, which seeks to reach maximum production rates as soon as possible," the NOC said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)