Tripoli, March 25 A truck drivers' strike has halted some drilling at an oilfield of Libya's Waha Oil, a union source said on Monday, the latest a number of disruptions to the industry that provides the lion's share of Libya's income.

"Eleven drilling sites stopped in the field Jallo 59 due to the strike of fuel truck drivers," the source said.

He added that production in the field may come to a complete halt if the strike, which started two weeks ago, continues for four more days.

Armed clashes broke out at another oilfield belonging to Waha Oil last week when a militia attacked the security forces guarding it. It was the second such attack in weeks as OPEC member Libya struggles to ensure security of the vital industry.

Waha's total production capacity is more than 350,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Libya has set up a special force, the Petroleum Facilities Guard, to secure its energy installations. The 15,000-strong force is made up mainly of former rebel fighters from the 2011 war that ousted Muammar Qaddafi.

Disruptions have affected Libya's ability to return to pre-war production levels of 1.6 million bpd, although output has recovered faster than expected. In July protesters forced the closure of three major oil terminals. (Reporting By Ali Suhaib, writing by Tarek Amara; editing by Jane Baird)