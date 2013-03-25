(Removes stray letters in headline)
Tripoli, March 25 A truck drivers' strike has
halted some drilling at an oilfield of Libya's Waha Oil, a union
source said on Monday, the latest a number of disruptions to the
industry that provides the lion's share of Libya's income.
"Eleven drilling sites stopped in the field Jallo 59 due to
the strike of fuel truck drivers," the source said.
He added that production in the field may come to a complete
halt if the strike, which started two weeks ago, continues for
four more days.
Armed clashes broke out at another oilfield belonging to
Waha Oil last week when a militia attacked the security forces
guarding it. It was the second such attack in weeks as OPEC
member Libya struggles to ensure security of the vital industry.
Waha's total production capacity is more than 350,000
barrels per day (bpd).
Libya has set up a special force, the Petroleum Facilities
Guard, to secure its energy installations. The 15,000-strong
force is made up mainly of former rebel fighters from the 2011
war that ousted Muammar Qaddafi.
Disruptions have affected Libya's ability to return to
pre-war production levels of 1.6 million bpd, although output
has recovered faster than expected. In July protesters forced
the closure of three major oil terminals.
