(Adds detail)
By Feras Bosalum and Julia Payne
TRIPOLI, April 11 Libya's bid to resume normal
oil exports after blockades at eastern ports that have lasted
months stumbled on Friday when the oil terminal and refinery at
Zawiya in the west were closed by fresh protests.
A blockade by local citizens late on Thursday prevented oil
workers from discharging several oil product deliveries and
forced the 120,000-barrel-per-day refinery to shut down,
according to a government statement and a state oil company
spokesman.
Two laden tankers, the Valdaosta and MT Torm Charente, were
anchored outside the port on Friday, Reuters AIS Live shipping
showed.
The protesters were demonstrating against the General
National Council, the country's deeply divided parliament. The
local council is negotiating with them.
Two days ago, the same group of protesters set fire to the
council headquarters for the town of Zawiya, one of the
activists told Reuters.
BREAKTHROUGH DEAL
The port closure compounds Libya's troubles in resolving
protests that have choked oil exports and adds to stoppages at
the connecting oilfield El Sharara and its pipeline which have
been blocked by other groups since March.
A breakthrough deal on Sunday between the government and a
federalist group led by former oil facilities security guard
Ibrahim al-Jathran set in motion the re-opening of the ports of
Hariga and Zueitina in the east after months of blockades.
Refiners have started chartering ships to pick up Sarir
crude from Hariga, according to traders and shippers, while the
larger Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports remain blocked.
(Editing by Jason Neely)