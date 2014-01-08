TRIPOLI Jan 8 Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan
warned on Wednesday oil tankers trying to reach ports seized by
armed protesters must stay away or they could be sunk by the
navy.
He made the statement after the navy fired warning shots to
ward off a tanker that the National Oil Corp. (NOC) said tried
to load crude at a terminal held by protesters, who say they
opened ports under their control for business.
"Any country or company or gang trying to send tankers to
take oil from the seized ports without coordinating with the
NOC, we will deal with them, even if we are forced to destroy or
sink them," Zeidan said. "We warn all countries there will be no
leniency."
