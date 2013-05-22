(Adds congress statement on disruptions, paragraphs 3-5)
By Ghaith Shennib
TRIPOLI May 22 Protesters have turned off a
valve on a pipeline carrying oil to the eastern Libyan terminal
of Zueitina, industry sources said, as politicians called for
tougher action against those who attack oil facilities following
a spate of disruptions.
The move by the demonstrators, calling for jobs, has halted
flows to the terminal since Tuesday, the latest in a string of
setbacks in Libya's leading industry, which had restored output
to close to pre-war levels of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd)
after the 2011 war.
Following costly disruptions that have on occasion affected
oil exports, a committee overseeing Libya's energy industry
within the ruling national congress said those who forcefully
closed down oil facilities should be held accountable in court.
"We strongly condemn the shutting down of oil facilities,
which is seen as illegal and harmful to the state and economy,"
it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it had asked the
government to ensure oil facilities were fully protected.
"The media and non-governmental organisations must raise
awareness about the importance of the oil sector."
A Zueitina engineer at the terminal said the demonstrators,
from several local tribes, had turned off the valve to protest
being left out of a deal agreed in February to end six weeks of
protests by locals calling for jobs at the company.
"A group of protesters turned off the valve that is used
when maintenance work needs to be done. This means oil is not
being pumped to the Zueitina terminal," the engineer, who works
in the terminal's control room, said.
"They broke the lock and turned off the valve."
He said the valve was some 60 kms (37 miles) south of the
eastern town of Ajdabiyah. A worker at the terminal and another
at the company's headquarters in Tripoli confirmed the incident.
Zueitina is a relatively small producer, pumping between
60,000-70,000 barrels of oil and condensate - a light form of
crude - per day. The firm's terminal however has the capacity to
handle about 20 percent of Libya's crude exports.
The engineer said two Zueitina officials travelled to the
valve station early on Wednesday to meet with the protesters.
"However they are calling for representatives from the
National Oil Corporation to come meet with them," he said,
referring to the state energy firm.
Zueitina terminal reopened over the weekend after a
different group of protesters had forced it shut last week.
That came after protests had halted shipments from Zueitina
in early January for around six weeks and flows were hit last
month by a pipeline explosion.
Earlier this week, fresh trouble arose at the gas-exporting
western Mellitah complex, where guards were again attacked
overnight after clashes in March forced a halt in flows.
(Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Jane Baird)