* Insecurity curtails production in eastern Libya
* Seven U.S.-based firms have left or sold stakes in N.
Africa
* Oil law is expected to ready by early next year
By Patrick Markey
TUNIS, Oct 22 Libya's oil production is stable
at around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), where it has been for
about a month, as the government works to end protests at fields
and ports that have cut shipments for months, the National Oil
Corp. (NOC) said.
Striking workers, militias and political protests had
slashed the OPEC member's oil output to as low as 200,000 bpd,
but Libya managed to resume production from some fields in the
west in mid-September after reaching a deal with some
protesters.
NOC board member Mustafa Sanalla said production was at
600,000 bpd but that armed protesters were controlling eastern
ports and halting shipments from there as part of broader
unrest.
"The government is still resolving the problem to reach
normal production of 1.6 million bpd by the end of the year. We
have the technical capacity; it is a problem of security,"
Sanalla told Reuters on the sidelines of a North Africa oil
conference in Tunisia.
Two years after a revolution ended Muammar Gaddafi's rule,
Libya's fragile central government and nascent armed forces are
struggling to contain rival tribal militias and Islamist
militants who control parts of the country.
That instability was driven home earlier this month when
armed militiamen briefly kidnapped Prime Minister Ali Zeidan for
several hours before releasing him unharmed.
Libya's turmoil has added to the jitters of foreign oil
companies already skittish about the political and investment
outlook in North Africa.
Nearly three years after the Arab Spring revolts began,
countries in the region are still struggling with messy
political transitions.
In January, an attack by Islamist militants on the Amenas
gas plant in Algeria, where nearly 40 contractors were killed,
also showed the security risks from al-Qaeda-linked militants in
North Africa.
At least seven companies, most of them based in the United
States, have left projects or sold stakes in Libya, Algeria and
Egypt in the past 18 months. But while analysts say North Africa
may be less attractive for U.S. majors, the region's proximity
still makes it appealing to European oil explorers.
OIL LAW
Libya and Algeria are among Africa's top four oil producers,
and alongside Egypt, are major suppliers of gas to Europe.
Sanalla said the government should finish drafting a new oil
law as an incentive to foreign oil companies by the end of this
year or early next year. The government said last year it would
seek to improve terms for foreign companies.
With that law approved, Libya would hold another bidding
round by the first half of next year, he said.
Despite security worries, companies in Libya have drilled 40
development wells and 11 exploration wells this year, he said.
Libya has reserves of over 40 billion barrels, but analysts
have warned that some of the toughest terms in the business, in
addition to the security concerns, could deter investors.
Exxon Mobil said in September it would cut back its
staff and operations in Libya due to growing instability. That
compares to the position of European majors with a strong
presence in North Africa.
After protests in western Libya were resolved, Spanish oil
company Repsol says its production in El Sharara oilfield in the
area is now fluctuating at around 330,000 to 350,000 bpd.
Repsol regional director for Europe, Asia and Africa,
Ferdinando Rigardo told Reuters the company was pushing ahead
with development plans in Libya and Algeria.
"We had to see how exactly we managed that," he said of the
protests. "But we are totally involved with development... We
have to manage these unstable periods."
