TRIPOLI, April 17 A Libyan passenger plane with
some 150 passengers on board was shot at as it prepared to land
at Tripoli airport on Wednesday evening but sustained no major
damage, airline sources said.
The Buraq Air Boeing 737 was a few miles (kms) from the
capital's airport when the incident occurred early in the
evening.
It was not immediately clear whether it was accidental fire
or an attack. Celebratory gunfire is a regular occurrence in
post-war Libya, which is awash with weapons left over from the
2011 war that ousted longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.
"As the plane prepared to land at Tripoli airport, it was
hit on the bottom, in the lavatory at the front of the plane," a
Buraq Air source said. "The plane landed safely afterwards."
A second airline source added: "We do not know exactly what
happened but we believe this was accidental fire. Security at
the airport has been stepped up and so far nothing suspicious
has been found."
The plane was on a flight to Tripoli from the eastern Libyan
city of Benghazi.
"People started to panic inside and one woman was later
taken to hospital to be treated for shock," the first source
said, adding some 150 passengers were on board the plane.
The source said the airline had temporarily suspended
flights to and from Tripoli.
Some 18 months after Gaddafi's ouster, Libya's government is
struggling to impose its authority on a myriad of armed groups
who refuse to lay down their weapons and often take the law into
their own hands.
In June, clashes broke out between rival Libyan militias at
Tripoli's international airport after gunmen drove armed pickup
trucks onto the tarmac and surrounded planes, forcing the
airport to cancel flights.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Michael Roddy)