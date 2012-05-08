TRIPOLI May 8 Gunfire broke out around the compound where Libya's interim prime minister has his offices in the capital on Tuesday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Witnesses said that an armed militia from a town south of Tripoli had arrived at the compound and started shooting. Security forces cordoned off the area, and ambulances could be seen. It was not immediately clear if Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib was inside the compound. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Christian Lowe)