TRIPOLI May 4 Libya's deputy parliamentary
speaker declared the election of Ahmed Maiteeq as new prime
minister invalid, according to a letter published on a
government website on Sunday.
Maiteeq had failed to obtain the necessary quorum during a
parliamentary vote earlier on Sunday, First Deputy Parliamentary
Speaker Ezzedin al-Awami said in a letter to the government.
The government of former premier Abdullah al-Thinni, who
resigned three weeks ago, would stay in office until a successor
is elected legally, he wrote.
