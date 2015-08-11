Abdullah al-Thinni (L), Prime Minister of Libya's internationally recognised government, arrives for talks with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (R) at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

TRIPOLI Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said in a television interview that he would resign, after the station confronted him with questions from angry citizens criticizing his cabinet as ineffective.

"I officially resign and I will submit my resignation to the House of Representatives on Sunday," he told "Libya channel", a private TV station in an interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

Thinni has been based in a remote eastern city since his government fled Tripoli a year ago after the capital was seized by an armed group that set up a rival administration, part of chaos gripping the oil producing nation.

His cabinet, working out of hotels, had struggled to make an impact in the remote eastern city of Bayda, while citizens complained about chaos, shortages of fuel and hospital drugs as well as a worsening security situation.

Ministries and key state buildings in Tripoli are under control of the rival administration, which has not been recognised by world powers.

During the TV interview, Thinni became angry when the host presented him with questions he said he had collected from viewers who criticized Thinni for a lack of security and aid for people displaced by Libya's chaos.

When the presenter asked Thinni what he would do if there were protests, he said: "People do not need to protest against me because I officially resign from my position."

(Reporting by Ahmed Elummami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ken Wills)