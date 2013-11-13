* Berber demanding more rights for minority
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI Nov 13 Libya's Berber minority will
boycott a committee to draft a new national constitution, Berber
leaders and the election commission said, in a move that
complicates attempts to end oil and gas protests.
Members of the Berber, or Amazigh, minority have halted gas
exports to Italy and also stopped a part of Libyan oil exports
by occupying the Mellitah port in western Libya to demand more
rights for their long-oppressed people.
The closure of the Mellitah complex, co-operated by Italy's
ENI and Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC), has
complicated the government's attempts to recover oil production,
already curtailed for months by protests at eastern ports
Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi two years ago, the Amazigh
have demanded their language to be guaranteed in the
constitution which will be drafted by a special body in a step
in the country's transition to democracy.
But government attempts to end the Mellitah protest appear
to be stalling after the Amazigh High Council, which represents
their interests - boycotted elections to create the 60-member
national committee drafting the new constitution.
More than 660 candidates registered, among them around 60
women, but no Amazigh candidates had been listed despite
government attempts to negotiate, the High National Election
Commission head, Nuri al-Abbar, told Reuters.
Abbar said he said he would keep open the list for the
Berbers open "a day or two" before preparing for the vote.
"At the end we cannot wait any longer," he said. "We need
dialogue. We need a solution."
The Amazigh were supposed to get two seats assigned on the
body, as do the Tibu and Tuareg minorities, which registered
candidates. Six are reserved for women.
The General National Congress (GNC) assembly, Libya's
parliament, debated Amazigh demands again on Tuesday but reached
no agreement, GNC spokesman Omar Humeidan told reporters.
Attempts to write a new constitution have been repeatedly
delayed because of political in-fighting within parliament,
which was elected for an 18-month term last July in Libya's
first free election in nearly 50 years.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's government and nascent armed
forces are struggling to contain rival militias, former fighters
who helped oust Gaddafi and Islamist militants who have used
Libya's turmoil to gain a foothold.
Abbar said the vote on the constitution might take place in
December or January, depending on logistics.
The committee will be split equally between Libya's three
regions - Tripolitania in the west, Cyrenaica in the east and
Fezzan in the south. The model resembles the committee that
drafted Libya's pre-Gaddafi constitution, implemented when it
became an independent state in 1951.
To Libya's east, protesters are also demanding more
recognition in the new constitution and autonomy from Tripoli's
central government. A Cyrenaica movement has declared itself
autonomous, controlled oil ports and set up its own oil firm.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Patrick Markey and Angus
MacSwan)