TRIPOLI Aug 12 Libya's internationally
recognised Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said in a
television interview that he would resign, after the station
confronted him with questions from angry citizens criticizing
his cabinet as ineffective.
"I officially resign and I will submit my resignation to the
House of Representatives on Sunday," he told "Libya channel", a
private TV station in an interview broadcast late on Tuesday.
Thinni has been based in a remote eastern city since his
government fled Tripoli a year ago after the capital was seized
by an armed group that set up a rival administration, part of
chaos gripping the oil producing nation.
His cabinet, working out of hotels, had struggled to make an
impact in the remote eastern city of Bayda, while citizens
complained about chaos, shortages of fuel and hospital drugs as
well as a worsening security situation.
Ministries and key state buildings in Tripoli are under
control of the rival administration, which has not been
recognised by world powers.
During the TV interview, Thinni became angry when the host
presented him with questions he said he had collected from
viewers who criticized Thinni for a lack of security and aid for
people displaced by Libya's chaos.
When the presenter asked Thinni what he would do if there
were protests, he said: "People do not need to protest against
me because I officially resign from my position."
