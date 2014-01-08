* Standoff over oil after navy fires on approaching tanker
* Tripoli struggles to overcome eastern blockade
* Protesters offering to sell crude independently
(Adds details from minister, background throughout)
By Ulf Laessing and Ghaith Shennib
TRIPOLI, Jan 8 Libya may sink tankers trying to
load at eastern ports seized by armed protesters in an
escalating confrontation over control of oil exports, Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday.
His warning came after Libya's navy fired shots at the
weekend to ward off a tanker that the state-run National Oil
Corp. (NOC) said tried to load at one port that has been out of
government control for six months.
Brent crude rose above $107 a barrel on Wednesday, supported
by the new worries over Libyan supplies, which have been slashed
since summer by the blockade of three key eastern ports.
Negotiations to end the protests have failed as eastern
federalists, whose self-styled Cyrenaica government seeks more
autonomy from Tripoli, have threatened to ship oil independently
to world markets in defiance of Zeidan.
Protesters on Tuesday said they would guarantee security for
vessels docking at the three eastern ports, inviting foreign
tankers to load crude and bypass government control.
"Any country, or company, or gang trying to send tankers to
take oil from the seized ports without coordinating with the
NOC, we will deal with them - even if we are forced to destroy
or sink them," Zeidan said. "We warn all countries there will be
no leniency."
The confrontation is a major challenge two years after the
fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, where former rebels, militias
and tribesman have all resorted to force to make demands on a
state that is still mapping out the new democracy.
In the east, the Cyrenaica regional authority and its armed
protesters have taken over Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Zueitina
ports, which previously accounted for 600,000 barrels per day
in crude exports.
On Monday, the Libyan navy said it fired warning shots at a
Maltese-flagged tanker trying to reach Libya to load oil at
Es-Sider, but the tanker's owners accused Libya forces of firing
on them in international waters.
Analysts said they believed it would be difficult for
Cyrenaica protesters to find clients to buy oil because of the
government view it considers any shipments that bypass its
control as illegal.
Stepping up warnings, Oil Minister Abdelbari Arusi told
Reuters on Wednesday Libya will sue any foreign firms trying to
buy oil from eastern ports and stop doing business with them.
"Any firm... dealing with the armed groups which have closed
the oil ports will be sued and banned from any future
cooperation," he said. "There won't be any market for them in
Libya anymore. We are warning all global and small firms against
dealing with the armed groups."
TOUGH CHALLENGE
The deepening oil standoff adds to Libya's turmoil as Zeidan
struggles to control the armed groups that helped oust Gaddafi
in 2011 but which have kept their guns and now demand political
power and a bigger share of oil wealth.
The conflict is hurting oil revenues, which fund the OPEC
nation's government, which has warned it will be unable to pay
public salaries if the standoff continues.
The oil minister said Libya was now producing around 650,000
bpd of oil, of which 510,000 bpd was being exported, after a
separate protest in the west ended and unblocked the El-Sharara
field there.
Output is still roughly half of the 1.4 million bpd
achieved in July before the disruption.
"The Libyan people are dying because of a lack of financing.
We need financing to treat sick people, we need it to buy food
abroad, overhaul schools, hospitals and to build roads," Arusi
said.
"If there is no oil then the Libyan people will die."
Zeidan said he could reshuffle his cabinet this week or next
in a bid to counter critics, who are pursuing a parliamentary
vote of no-confidence against him.
Two years after the fall of their autocratic leader, Libya's
transition to democracy is stranded, its parliament caught in
deadlock between Islamist and secular parties, and its new
constitution still unwritten.
But the eastern confrontation has heightened worries that
Libya might break apart as Cyrenaica and the southern Fezzan
region demand political autonomy.
The Cyrenaica oil protesters, led by tribal leader and civil
war hero Ibrahim Jathran, have shrugged off Tripoli's warning by
inviting foreign companies to buy eastern oil.
"We welcome global oil companies ... The oil security guards
will guarantee the safety of tankers," said Abd-Rabbo
al-Barassi, prime minister of Jathran's self-declared government
in Cyrenaica.
He said a newly founded oil company called Libya Oil and Gas
Corp would deal with potential buyers. A new army and coast
guard, made up of Jathran's fighters, would secure the ports.
Barassi said his group had nothing to do with the tanker
shot at by a Libyan navy on Sunday on its way to Es-Sider.
The group is campaigning for a federal state sharing power
and oil revenues between Cyrenaica, Tripolitania in the west,
and Fezzan, as was the case in the kingdom that preceded
Gaddafi's rule. Oil sales were then shared between the regions.
Tribal leaders have sought to negotiate on behalf of the
government with the group holding the ports. These talks have
gone nowhere, despite pressure from the tribal leaders, some of
who see Jathran as a warlord leading Libya into chaos.
(Additional reporting Omar Fahmy; writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Jane Baird and William Hardy)