TRIPOLI May 4 Libya's parliament failed on Sunday to elect a new prime minister after several inconclusive votes, lawmakers in the North African country said.

Businessman Ahmed Maiteeq had emerged as front runner in the final vote but he failed to obtain a quorum in a separate confidence vote needed to confirm his appointment, lawmakers said.

It was not immediately clear what would happen next. Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni resigned three weeks ago, citing an attack by gunmen on his family. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)