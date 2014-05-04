TRIPOLI May 4 Libya's parliament failed on
Sunday to elect a new prime minister after several inconclusive
votes, lawmakers in the North African country said.
Businessman Ahmed Maiteeq had emerged as front runner in the
final vote but he failed to obtain a quorum in a separate
confidence vote needed to confirm his appointment, lawmakers
said.
It was not immediately clear what would happen next. Prime
Minister Abdullah al-Thinni resigned three weeks ago, citing an
attack by gunmen on his family.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)