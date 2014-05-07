* Stance threatens efforts to reopen terminals
BENGHAZI/TRIPOLI, Libya, May 7 Rebels occupying
major oil ports in eastern Libya said on Wednesday they would
boycott Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq and keep two major export
terminals shut for now, a blow to efforts to restore vital oil
exports.
The rebels even warned they would take action if Tripoli did
not fulfil its part of a recent agreement to reopen the oil
ports, a veiled threat to close the terminals again.
"Nothing has been implemented," said Abd-Rabbo al-Barassi,
self-declared prime minister of the rebel movement.
He accused the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists in
parliament of undermining the agreement and trying to take over
the ports.
The struggle over energy wealth is part of growing turmoil
in the North African country three years after the overthrow of
dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Maiteeq's predecessor, Abdullah al-Thinni, reached an
agreement with the rebels to reopen four of the ports, although
only the smaller facilities, Hariga and Zueitina, have been
handed over to government forces.
Both sides agreed to hold further talks over the larger Ras
Lanuf and Es Sider exports terminals.
Barassi said the rebels would not deal with Maiteeq,
claiming he had not come to power legally. The businessman was
sworn in on Sunday after a chaotic election in parliament that
was disputed by many deputies.
"Mr Abdullah al-Thinni needs to explain or appoint someone
to say why there is this delay and why the agreement has not
been implemented," Barassi told a rebel television station.
If the government did implement the deal, then the rebels
might take unspecific "measures." Barassi did not elaborate, but
rebel spokesman Ali al-Hasi said this would mean asking tribal
elders whether the reopened ports should be closed again.
Barassi said more talks about "new conditions" were needed
to reopen the Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports. He did not say what
these conditions would entail, but top leader Ibrahim Jathran
said the group wanted a federal system sharing power and oil
wealth between the regions, an impossible demand on the weak
central government.
There was no immediate comment from Tripoli, which has
struggled to assert authority over a country awash in arms and
rival militias, some of which have seized oil ports and fields
to make political and financial demands.
DEFICIT
Their actions have cut oil output to 250,000 barrels a day
from 1.4 million bpd last summer, eroding public finances that
are almost entirely dependent on crude exports.
Parliament has failed to approve a budget for this year.
Libya will post a budget deficit of 10 billion Libyan dinars
($8 billion) because oil revenues will reach only 34.7 billion
dinars, said Mohammed Ali Abdullah, head of the parliamentary
budget committee.
However, the deficit might be much higher because the draft,
which comes to a vote on Sunday, assumes annual oil production
of 800,000 bpd and an oil price of $100 a barrel, an unlikely
goal if the Ras Lanuf or Es Sider ports remain shut.
Total expenditures will be 59 billion dinars, mainly for
public salaries and subsidies, Abdullah said.
He did not say how the deficit would be funded. The central
bank had foreign reserves worth $115 billion at the end of
February. Oil exports are also the only source of funding for
annual imports of $30 billion.
In another sign of turmoil, most air traffic at Benghazi
airport came to a halt for hours after a fight among ground
staff.
The two main local carriers, Libyan and Afriqiyah Airlines,
suspended operations after a member of the ground staff tried to
smuggle two Chadians without travel documents onto a flight,
airport officials said.
The employee scuffled with a colleague who tried to stop
him, a source at ground handling firm al-Shorooq said.
And in Tripoli, gunmen beat up the chairman of one of the
biggest state cellphone operators to demand that the company
open an office in their town, a company source said. Staff plan
to strike on Thursday, he added.
