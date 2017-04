TRIPOLI May 20 Libya will hold a national parliamentary election on June 25, local television station al Nabaa said on Tuesday, quoting the election commission.

Parliament had said in February that it would call early elections, bowing to pressure from many Libyans frustrated over the country's chaotic transition towards democracy since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumani, Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Mark Heinrich)