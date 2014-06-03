TRIPOLI, June 3 Outgoing Libyan Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni said he was still running the government on
Tuesday, a day after the new premier Ahmed Maiteeq seized the
government leader's main office in a power struggle.
The North African oil producer is struggling with turmoil
and political paralysis as Thinni has refused to hand over power
to Maiteeq, elected by parliament in a chaotic vote last month.
Thinni had resigned in April but has said he received
conflicting orders from Libya's parliament over the legitimacy
of Maiteeq's election and would continue in his post until the
General National Congress (GNC) assembly resolved the dispute.
To create facts on the ground, Maiteeq - Libya's third
premier in just two months - arrived at the prime minister's
office late on Monday escorted by police cars and held his first
cabinet meeting there.
"The government has not handed over power to Ahmed Maiteeq,"
Thinni said in his first reaction, adding a transition would
take up to two weeks and would need a court decision on whether
Maiteeq's election was legitimate.
Thinni referred to a justice ministry legal department
ruling that Maiteeq's election was illegal, which is being
reviewed by a court.
Thinni also rejected an order by parliament's speaker to the
central bank to freeze all government accounts to prevent
Thinni's ministers from accessing funds. "The government is
responsible for running the country," he said.
Parliament is at the heart of a growing confrontation among
rival political parties and brigades of former rebels who refuse
to disarm and have allied themselves loosely on competing sides
of a split Grand National Congress.
Gaddafi's authoritarian rule and three years of unrest have
left Libya with few institutions and no real army to impose
state authority on former fighters and Islamist militants who
often use their military muscle to make demands.
Those rivalries came closer to open confrontation last month
after a renegade former general began a self-declared campaign
with irregular forces to purge Islamist militants he says the
government has failed to challenge.
