TRIPOLI Feb 18 A heavily-armed militia group
threatened on Tuesday to remove the transitional parliament from
power, hours after issuing a deadline for the assembly to
dissolve itself.
The warning from the commander of the al-Qaqa brigade added
to turmoil in the OPEC producer where the government has
struggled to rein in militias who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011.
"We will act soon and hand over power to the supreme court
and form committees to oversee elections," Othman Mlekta told
Reuters by phone.
"We will work with the people and we're in contact with
people in the south and east," he added.
Mlekta said some of his troops had traveled in armoured cars
along Tripoli's main airport road on Tuesday, confirming what a
witness had told Reuters. Life in Tripoli was otherwise normal.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing)