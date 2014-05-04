Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
TRIPOLI May 4 Businessman Ahmed Maiteeq was sworn in on Sunday as Libya's new prime minister after a chaotic vote in parliament.
Deputy parliamentary speaker Saleh al-Makhzouq asked Maiteeq during a televised session to form a government within two weeks. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Andrew Roche)
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United States has recorded the largest one-week increase for over five years, confirming a rapid upturn is now underway.