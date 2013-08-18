TRIPOLI Aug 18 Libya's Interior Minister
Mohammed Khalifa al-Sheikh submitted his resignation on Sunday
over differences with the prime minister over his
responsibilities, a parliament member said.
Al-Sharif al-Wafi, a member of the Libyan General National
Congress, said Sheikh, a former Tripoli police colonel,
submitted his resignation to the cabinet and to parliament in
protest against what he said was interference in his work by the
government and parliament.
Sheikh took up his post in May after his predecessor Ashour
Shuail resigned.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; editing by Mahmoud Habboush,
editing by Sami Aboudi)