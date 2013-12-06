By Ayman al-Warfalli
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Dec 6 Around 300 Islamists took
to the streets of the Libyan port of Benghazi on Friday
demanding the fall of the government and an end to strikes and
sit-ins stopping crude exports - the first sign of public
opposition to the blockades in the oil-rich east.
A regional autonomy movement has seized the country's two
biggest ports in Es-Sider and Ras Lanuf, both of them in eastern
Libya, the source of 60 percent of the OPEC producer's oil
wealth.
Other groups demanding a greater share of oil wealth and
other rights have halted exports at Hariga port in Tobruk in the
far east.
The actions have devastated Libya's oil trade, the main
source of revenue and hard currency in a country still
struggling with turmoil two years after the overthrow of Muammar
Gaddafi.
"We demand the liberation of oil exports," read a banner
held up by Islamists gathered in Libya's second-largest city
where gunshots and car bombs occur almost daily.
Ismail Salabi, a prominent Islamist militia leader, accused
the strikers of devastating the economy. "We have many demands
but the most important is to lift the port seizures," he said.
Groups occupying oil sites are mainly made up of former
fighters and other militias who helped overthrow Gaddafi.
Many in the east sympathise with their goals but the public
mood has soured in the past few days with power cuts in Benghazi
and other cities blamed by the government on a sharp fall in oil
and gas production.
The Islamists called for the overthrow of Libya's interim
government, led by Prime Minister Ali Zeidan, accusing it of
being incompetent and too liberal.
They also held up banners demanding the establishment of an
Islamic state with strict application of Islamic law, or sharia,
and the dissolution of all political parties.
Libya has seen fierce debate over the role of Islam in its
new democracy with the rise of Islamists long suppressed by
Gaddafi.
The Islamists in Benghazi on Friday said they were not
linked to the hardline movement Ansar al-Sharia, blamed for the
2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in the city.
Libya's National assembly on Wednesday voted through a
statement that Islamic law should be the source of all
legislation, in an apparent bid to outflank the hardline
Islamists. Officials said the statement showed the assembly's
intent, but was not in itself binding legislation.
Libya currently produces 224,000 barrels of oil a day, a
fraction of the 1.4 million it was pumping out in July when the
strikes and sit-ins first erupted, the deputy oil minister told
Reuters on Monday.
On Thursday, members of the Amazigh minority living in
western Libya said they had ended a blockage of a gas pipeline
feeding a power plant, bowing to rising public pressure.
The Amazigh, or Berber, want the use of their language to be
guaranteed by the constitution.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Boslaum; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)