GENEVA, June 5 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) is suspending operations in Libya while it
investigates the killing of a staff member there, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
Michael Greub, the Swiss head of a sub-delegation of the
ICRC, was shot in the central coastal town of Sirte on Wednesday
as he left a meeting with two colleagues in an unmarked car.
Anarchy is spreading in the North African oil-producing
country where violence and political infighting have reigned
since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, and
militias operate at will, beyond central government authority.
"It's a bit difficult to say if the organisation was
targeted or our colleague because he was a Westerner. We just
need to pause the operation," ICRC spokesman Wolde-Gabriel
Saugeron said in Geneva.
The humanitarian agency has more than 160 people in the
country, bringing aid to people who have been wounded, displaced
or traumatised by conflict, and supporting the work of
volunteers and ambulances belonging to the Libyan Red Crescent.
Saugeron said it was too early to say what the agency might
do in the longer term.
He dismissed as "speculation" the suggestion that the ICRC
could pull out of Libya altogether. He said there were a "range
of possibilities" if it felt under threat of further attacks,
but hoped it could resume operations as soon as possible.
Gunmen also fired a grenade at the prime minister's office
and tried to kill a renegade general in attacks on Wednesday.
The ICRC flag flew at half-mast at its Geneva headquarters
on Thursday in honour of Greub, 42, who previously worked in
Iraq, Sudan, Yemen and Gaza.
